Nov 15 Antero Resources Finance Corp on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ANTERO RESOURCES AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 480 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS