Rock 'n' roll icon Chuck Berry dead at age 90 in Missouri
March 18 Rock-'n-roll pioneer Chuck Berry was found dead on Saturday at his home in Missouri, according to St. Charles County police in a statement posted on Facebook.
Dec 23 Antevenio SA :
* Receives loan accompanied by grant totalling 564,000 euros ($687,121) from the Ministry Of Economy And Competitiveness for its technology True Target Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 18 Rock-'n-roll pioneer Chuck Berry was found dead on Saturday at his home in Missouri, according to St. Charles County police in a statement posted on Facebook.
SANTIAGO, March 18 A 35-year-old driver for ride services company Uber was shot dead in the Chilean capital Santiago as he attempted to resist being robbed by passengers, police said on Saturday.
* Relations between Turkey and Germany strained (Updates number of demonstrators, adds comments from Turkish official and police)