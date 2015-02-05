NEW YORK Feb 5 Connecticut and New York prosecutors reached out to No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc on Thursday, a day after the firm said it was a victim of a cyberattack that compromised data of tens of millions of people.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen asked Anthem Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish to provide detailed information about the cyberattack, the company's security practices and privacy policies by March 4, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

A representative for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said his office had contacted Anthem to discuss protecting its customers in wake of the data breach. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)