By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Feb 5 Several U.S. states are
investigating a massive cyberattack on No. 2 U.S. health insurer
Anthem Inc that a person familiar with the matter said
is being examined for possible ties to China.
Anthem disclosed the attack late Wednesday, saying unknown
hackers had penetrated a database with some 80 million records.
The insurer said it suspected they had stolen information
belonging to tens of millions of current and former customers as
well as employees.
Attorneys general of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts,
Arkansas and North Carolina are looking into the breach,
according to representatives of their offices and internal
documents. California's Department of Insurance said it will
review Anthem's response to the data attack.
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen asked Anthem
Chief Executive Joseph Swedish to provide by March 4 detailed
information about the cyberattack, the company's security
practices and privacy policies, according to a letter obtained
by Reuters on Thursday.
"We hope and expect to work in close coordination with other
attorneys general," said Jaclyn Falkowski, a spokeswoman for
Jepsen.
A source familiar with the probe told Reuters that a
possible connection to China was being investigated, and the
Wall Street Journal reported that people close to the
investigation say some tools and techniques used against Anthem
were similar to ones used in previous attacks linked to China.
Late on Wednesday, the FBI said it was looking into the
matter but did not discuss suspects.
"As far as China being involved, I don't know," said FBI
spokesman Paul Bresson. "I don't think we know yet. Our
investigation is ongoing."
On Friday, Anthem officials are scheduled to brief the House
Energy and Commerce Committee on the breach.
"This latest intrusion into patients' personal information
underscores the increasing magnitude and evolving nature of
cyber crimes," Fred Upton, the committee's chairman, said in a
statement. "Every business is at risk and American consumers are
anxious."
President Barack Obama's cybersecurity adviser, Michael
Daniel, speaking at a seminar in Washington, called the data
breach "quite concerning" and warned consumers to change their
passwords and monitor their credit scores.
Connecticut has worked with other states to investigate some
of the biggest U.S. data breaches reported to date, including
ones at retailers Target Corp and Home Depot Inc.
The office of Connecticut's attorney general said Anthem has
agreed to two years of credit monitoring for customers there.
A representative for New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman declined to say whether he planned to work with
Connecticut but noted his office had contacted Anthem to discuss
protecting its customers in the wake of the data breach.
A representative with FireEye Inc, which was
investigating the attack on behalf of Anthem, declined comment.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld. Additional reporting by Caroline
Humer, Jim Finkle, Joseph Menn and Deena Beasley; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn, Steve Orlofsky and Ken Wills)