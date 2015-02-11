(Adds Anthem response)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON Feb 10 Ten U.S. states have sent a
letter to Anthem Inc complaining that the company has
been too slow in notifying consumers that they were victims of a
massive data breach disclosed last week.
"The delay in notifying those impacted is unreasonable and
is causing unnecessary added worry to an already concerned
population of Anthem customers," said the letter, which was sent
on Tuesday by Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen on
behalf of Connecticut and nine other states.
The letter asked the No. 2 U.S. health insurer to compensate
any consumers who are victims of scams, if the fraud occurs
before Anthem notifies them of the breach, and offer them free
credit monitoring.
"Anthem must commit to reimbursing consumers for any losses
associated with this breach during the time period between the
breach and the date that the company provides access
to credit and identity theft safeguards," said the letter.
Jepsen also asked Anthem to contact his office by Wednesday
afternoon with details of its plans to "provide adequate
protections" to consumers whose data was exposed in this breach.
The letter was written on behalf of Arkansas, Connecticut,
Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada,
Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Anthem said on Tuesday it is committed to timely
notification of consumers affected by the attack on its database
and has been working with a vendor to prepare to provide credit
monitoring and identity repair services to potentially millions
of customers.
"We have laid out a thoughtful plan with this vendor so that
they can accommodate what we anticipate will be very high demand
for these services. We plan to communicate to members very soon,
about how exactly they can enroll," the company said in an
emailed statement.
Anthem disclosed the massive breach last week, saying that
hackers accessed a database of some 80 million consumers and
employees that contained Social Security numbers and other
sensitive data.
On Friday the company warned U.S. customers about an email
scam targeting former and current members.
(Additional reporting by Susan Kelly in CHICAGO; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Kenneth Maxwell)