April 19 Pharmacy benefit manager Express
Scripts Holding Co has accused Anthem Inc of
negotiating their contract in bad faith and is seeking a court
order that the health insurer has no right to demand lower drug
prices.
The allegations, made in a filing in federal court in
Manhattan on Tuesday, are in response to a lawsuit Anthem
brought against Express Scripts last month seeking $13 billion
in price cuts over the remaining four years of the companies'
contract.
Pharmacy benefit managers negotiate pharmaceutical benefits
for employers and health plans and also run large mail-order
pharmacies.
Express Scripts said in Tuesday's filing that the contract
did not require it to offer any specific price cuts, but only to
negotiate in good faith.
Express Scripts pointed to statements made to investors last
September by Anthem's chief executive, Joseph Swedish, that he
expected only $2 billion to $2.8 billion in price cuts.
Express Scripts said it had proposed five price cuts "within
the range" of Swedish's projections last June, but that all were
rejected, suggesting that Anthem was acting in bad faith when it
brought its $13 billion lawsuit.
The company also said Anthem acted in bad faith by accepting
a $4.675 billion up-front payment from Express Scripts at the
beginning of the contract, which it said was supposed to let
Express Scripts charge higher prices.
Express Scripts said that if Anthem does win price cuts in
its lawsuit, it should be ordered to repay that money.
The case is Anthem Inc v. Express Scripts Inc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:16-cv-02048.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)