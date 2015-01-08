Jan 8 Health insurer Anthem Inc on
Thursday said it reached a deal under which Gilead Sciences
Inc's hepatitis C drug Harvoni will be the primary
treatment for patients infected with the most common strain of
the liver-destroying virus.
Anthem said the deal effectively lowers its hepatitis C
treatment costs. "We were able to achieve a very competitive
rate and a freeze on retail pricing for 2015," the insurer said
in an emailed statement. "That does favorably impact plan costs
for 2015."
Gilead has come under fire for the high cost of Harvoni, as
well as predecessor drug Sovaldi, which was launched in late
2013 at a price of $1,000 per pill. Harvoni has a list price of
$94,500 for 12 weeks of treatment, or $1,125 per daily pill.
Last month, AbbVie Inc began sales of a competing
drug, Viekira Pak, at a similar list price. Express Scripts
Holding Co, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager,
subsequently chose AbbVie's drug as the exclusive option for
patients in its largest commercial plan, covering 25 million
people.
CVS Health Corp, the nation's second-largest
pharmacy benefit manager announced earlier this week it had
selected Gilead's drugs as its exclusive option for patients on
commercial plans as well as those covered under its healthcare
exchange plans, Medicare and Medicaid.
More than three million people in the United States are
believed to be infected with hepatitis C.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by James Dalgleish)