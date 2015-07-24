By Karen Schwartz
New York, July 24 US insurer Anthem Inc
has lined up an approximately $27 billion bridge loan facility
to help finance its $54.2 billion acquisition of health services
company Cigna Corp, banking sources said.
Anthem said on Friday it has committed financing in place
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and UBS to pay
for the acquisition.
The merger creates the largest US health insurer by
membership and comes only three weeks after Aetna Inc agreed to
buy smaller rival Humana Inc for $37 billion, marking the latest
deal in a wave of industry-wide consolidation spurred by the
implementation of President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
Anthem said it would pay $188 per share with 55 percent
funded through cash and 45 percent funded through Anthem stock.
The company expects to finance the cash portion of the
acquisition through cash on hand and new debt issuance, while
the equity portion will be funded through the issuance of Anthem
shares to Cigna shareholders, according a joint company
presentation and conference call that was held on Friday.
Permanent financing is expected to include a combination of
term loans, public debt and the equity portion of the merger
consideration issued to Cigna shareholders, the two companies
said in the presentation. Anthem also said it is committed to
retaining investment grade debt ratings.
Anthem shareholders will own approximately 67 percent of the
combined company and Cigna shareholders will hold a roughly 33
percent stake.
The combined company will be led by Anthem Chief Executive
Officer Joseph Swedish, while Cigna Chief Executive Officer
David Cordani will be president and chief operating officer.
The deal is slated to close in the second half of 2016,
pending regulatory approvals.
Anthem's lead financial adviser is UBS Investment Bank.
Credit Suisse also served as financial adviser, and White & Case
LLP as legal adviser. Morgan Stanley is Cigna's financial
adviser and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP served as legal adviser.
