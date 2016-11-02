UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
NEW YORK Nov 2 Anthem Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Tuesday during a conference call that Anthem is looking closely at the Obamacare individual exchanges for regulatory changes as it decides if it will modify strategy for 2018.
He was speaking during a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital