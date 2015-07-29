July 29 Health insurer Anthem Inc reported a 17.5 percent rise in quarterly earnings helped by strong performance in its commercial and government businesses.

Net income rose to $859.1 million, or $3.13 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $731.1 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

The company, which agreed to buy smaller rival Cigna Corp last week in a deal valued at $54.2 billion, said total revenue rose 8.3 percent to $20.02 billion.

