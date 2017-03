Oct 28 Health insurer Anthem Inc reported a 7.6 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by enrollment growth in its commercial and government businesses.

The company's earnings rose to $654.8 million, or $2.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $630.9 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier. [nBwbvRJrka ]

Revenue rose to $19.77 billion from $18.37 billion.

