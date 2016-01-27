China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Jan 27 Health insurer Anthem Inc, which is in the process of buying smaller rival Cigna Corp, reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people enrolled in its Medicaid plans.
Anthem, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in more than a dozen states, said net profit fell to $180.9 million, or 68 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $506.7 million, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $20.19 billion from $18.98 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)