Jan 27 Health insurer Anthem Inc, which is in the process of buying smaller rival Cigna Corp, reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people enrolled in its Medicaid plans.

Anthem, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in more than a dozen states, said net profit fell to $180.9 million, or 68 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $506.7 million, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $20.19 billion from $18.98 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)