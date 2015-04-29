BRIEF-Hoka collaborates with Oiselle to create special edition shoe
Hoka One One® announces collaboration with Oiselle to create special edition shoe
April 29 Anthem Inc, the second-largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people signed up for its individual and government plans.
Net profit rose to $865.2 million, or $3.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $701.0 million, or $2.40 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Anthem earned $3.14 per share.
Total revenue rose about 7 percent to $19.05 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
