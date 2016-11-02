BRIEF-GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter results
* GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 2 Anthem Inc's quarterly revenue rose 7.5 percent as the No. 2 U.S. health insurer added more members to its Medicaid plans.
Anthem, which is fighting a U.S. government lawsuit to block its acquisition of Cigna Corp, said its net income fell to $617.8 million, or $2.30 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $654.8 million, or $2.43 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 7.5 percent to $21.40 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BRASILIA, Jan 27 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid.
* Fisher Investments reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Stratasys Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing