By Michelle Martin
| BAKEWELL, England, March 29
BAKEWELL, England, March 29 Bent, pleated and
curved steel structures in hues of rusty brown, bright orange
and vibrant green adorn the grassy slopes around a pond at one
of Britain's oldest country estates in a new exhibit showcasing
the creations of sculptor Anthony Caro.
"Caro at Chatsworth" explores the work of one of the biggest
living names in sculpture, from the 1960s to the present day,
featuring 15 abstract sculptures set against the backdrop of
Chatsworth House, the stately home of the Duke of Devonshire in
northern England.
Blank planes of rusty steel, brown metal tubes and painted
girders replete with visible nuts and bolts feature prominently
in the freestanding sculptures which evoke construction
materials and mostly measure about two metres (yards) or less in
height.
"I never thought I would make anything abstract -- I always
thought that it had to have a reference to people, and I think
it still does -- I still think there's a reference in terms of
size and availability," Caro told Reuters this week on a press
tour of the exhibit.
"I think it has to be something which is not too far away
like a general on a horse -- it needs to be something more
immediate, closer to your life," he said.
A series of seven symmetrical rusted steel stairways called
"Goodwood Steps" form the focal point of the retrospective
exhibition situated at the edge of a big pond. Completed in
1996, the hollow stepped structures are linked by floor-level
scratched semi-circular sheets of varnished steel.
"The steps hold the whole thing together and they make this
pond, this oblong stretch of water, like a room which has got
paintings or sculptures all the way round on the walls, on the
grass," said Duke of Devonshire Peregrine Cavendish, who lives
at Chatsworth House, in an interview aboard a golf buggy.
"But they're like paintings without frames; they don't have
any plinths or anything -- they're just embedded in the grass.
We have to be very careful with the way we mow the grass now --
we practically use nail scissors!"
Caro is famous for revolutionising the art form in the 1960s
by working with brightly painted steel resting directly on the
floor at a time when bronze sculptures on plinths were
conventional.
Caro resurrected some of his earliest abstract creations
like "Sculpture Seven", a collection of green, blue and brown
girders placed on top of each other dating from 1961, for the
exhibition at Chatsworth.
"The sculptures all had to be refurbished and cleaned up
because they'd been in Yorkshire in a barn and they'd got
covered in goo ... it's the first time I've seen them looking
pristine for years and it's nice to see these old friends," he
said at the launch of the exhibition.
SHIFTING STYLE
After starting out as a figurative artist in the 1950s, Caro
switched to abstract art in the 1960s, creating works like
"Capital", which features two suspended planes of painted orange
steel from which large nuts and bolts protrude.
"Figurative sculpture for me began to get a bit tired and it
was still a figure -- it was not just a sculpture and I like to
make something that's just a sculpture," Caro said.
The show combines early creations like "Cliff Song", a plane
of reddish-brown rusty steel with a bulbous piece of rock-shaped
metal bursting through its middle, and more recent works like
"Egyptian", a hollow tomb-like brown steel structure from 2001.
The exhibition, which is surrounded by the wooded, rolling
hills of England's Peak District, should remind viewers of the
variety of Caro's work, curator Stephen Feeke told Reuters.
"I think we have tended to think of him as somebody who just
uses big plates of steel but in fact he's much more diverse than
that," he said in an interview in a grand stable courtyard.
A stainless steel sculpture called "Double Tent" made from
discs, tubes, suspended semi-circles with dashed lines, curved
supports and slanted girders proved to be a crowd puller on the
exhibition's first day.
Other show highlights include a series of mostly horizontal
structures which Caro made from planes of rusted and varnished
steel in Canada in the 1970s such as "Pleats Flat", a suspended
sheet of rusty steel held up by triangular supports and cut into
strips to create a pleated effect.
Erecting his works in the open air where they are surrounded
by bright yellow daffodils, trees and lush green grass marks a
shift for Caro, who has traditionally favoured indoor sites.
"I have tended to avoid outdoor settings but this is so
formal and so beautifully manicured that somehow when I first
came up and saw the works in place it was a pleasure and it has
been a pleasure for me to see these things afresh," he said.
The exhibition is open until July 1.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Paul Casciato)