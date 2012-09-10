LONDON, Sept 10 British health authorities
warned heroin users on Monday that the drug may be contaminated
with anthrax after a second addict died of the infection in
Blackpool, northwest England, within four weeks.
The Health Protection Agency (HPA) said it presumed the
source was contaminated heroin and that it was not clear whether
the British cases were directly linked to eight other cases in
Europe since early June.
"This could be a source of infection if injected, smoked or
snorted ... there is no safe route for consuming heroin or other
drugs that may be contaminated with anthrax spores," the HPA
said.
Anthrax is a fairly common bacterium whose spores can be
used as a biological weapon. Humans are rarely infected, but if
the spores are inhaled, the disease can take hold quickly and by
the time symptoms show, it can be too late for successful
treatment with antibiotics.
The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention
and Control (ECDC) and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs
and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) say heroin users in Europe are still
at risk of exposure to the infection.
Four of the ten European cases have been in Britain, three
in Germany, two in Denmark and one in France.
"We urge all heroin users to seek urgent medical advice if
they experience signs of infection such as redness or excessive
swelling at or near an injection site, or ... high temperature,
chills, severe headaches or breathing difficulties," HPA expert
Fortune Ncube said in a statement.
An outbreak of anthrax infections in 2009/2010 in Europe was
also traced to contaminated heroin, but before then, only one
case had been reported - in Norway in 2000.
The infection is not transmitted directly from one person to
another. It can come in several forms, including skin anthrax,
lung anthrax - which has a 75 percent death rate - and
gastrointestinal forms, all potentially deadly.
