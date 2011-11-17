Nov 17 The European Commission set out plans to boost research into the neglected area of antibiotics on Thursday, by helping small drug firms and promoting collaborative R&D between larger companies.

A key element of the plan rests on using the existing Innovative Medicines Initiative -- a public-private initiative jointly funded by industry and the Commission -- to progress the discovery and development of novel antibiotics.

"We need to take swift and determined action if we do not want to lose antimicrobial medicines as essential treatment against bacterial infections in both humans and animals," said EU health commissioner John Dalli.

Multi-drug resistant bacteria, or so-called superbugs, are a growing threat across Europe, with rates of drug resistance in one type of bacteria reaching 50 percent in the worst-hit countries.

There are few new antibiotic drugs on the horizon and experts are worried that only a few big drug firms, such as GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, still have strong antibiotic research and development programmes.