UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Euronext:
* 55,575 new ordinary shares issued by Antipodes Voyages assimilated with existing shares to be listed on Marche Libre market as of Jan. 16
* Shares issued at reference price of 9 euros per share, capital increased to 1,151,605 shares
* Reason for share issue is issue reserved of dedicated person Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.