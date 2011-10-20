MUMBAI Oct 20 Indian brokerage Way2Wealth Securities is in talks to buy Antique Stock Broking Ltd for up to $61 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The talks are progressing and are going well, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

When contacted Way2Wealth Chief Operating Officer Ambareesh Baliga and Antique founder director Kirti Doshi declined to comment.

Set up 10 years ago, Antique is a financial services firm, which offers equities, investment banking and research products to retail and institutional clients.

Way2Wealth is a consultancy for equity, derivatives, currency futures, commodity trading, public offers and portfolio management services. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)