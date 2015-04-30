April 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has asked for additional data to support the continued safety and effectiveness of certain active ingredients in antiseptics sold over the counter to healthcare professionals.

Alcohol and iodines are the most common active ingredients in such antiseptics, the FDA said, adding that home-use antiseptics such as antibacterial soap and hand sanitizers are not part of this evaluation. (1.usa.gov/1EUrzCd)

Since the review of healthcare antiseptics in the 1970's, things have changed, the agency said, alluding to a shift in frequency of use, hospital infection control practices, and technology.

Emerging science suggests that for at least some active ingredients in antiseptics, systemic exposure is higher than previously thought, the regulator said.

Accordingly, the FDA is requesting more data on absorption, potential hormonal effects and bacterial resistance of antiseptics under the over-the-counter monograph.

The OTC monograph is a kind of "recipe book" covering acceptable ingredients, doses, formulations, and labeling. Once a final monograph is implemented, companies can make and market an OTC product without the need for FDA pre-approval.

The FDA said its announcement does not require healthcare antiseptic products to be withdrawn from the market at this time. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)