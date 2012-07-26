* Unclear when confirmation vote for Baer will be held
WASHINGTON, July 26 William Baer, the White
House nominee to head the Justice Department's Antitrust
Division, urged careful monitoring of powerful companies willing
to flex their muscles to push aside rivals during questioning at
his nomination hearing on Thursday.
Baer, a prominent antitrust attorney with Arnold and Porter
LLP, was nominated in early February. If confirmed by the
Senate, he will replace Joseph Wayland, the acting assistant
attorney general for antitrust.
He was asked about dominant firms like search giant Google
Inc, which the Federal Trade Commission is
investigating for allegedly using its search dominance to
benefit other parts of its business.
"Any time a dominant firm is in a position to hit a tipping
point and abuses that position, antitrust ought to be looking.
It doesn't mean it that they ought to be acting. It really
depends on the behavior," he told the Senate Judiciary
Committee.
Baer is seen as someone who would continue the present
policies of the Justice Department's antitrust office. The
office, along with the FTC, reviews mergers to ensure they
comply with antitrust law and prosecutes price-fixing and other
antitrust violations.
His resume in government includes two stints at the FTC, one
as a young attorney just out of law school and a second as head
of the FTC's antitrust office.
The Justice Department successfully opposed AT&T Inc's
$39 billion deal to acquire wireless rival T-Mobile USA last
year, and stopped NASDAQ OMX Group and
IntercontinentalExchange Inc from buying NYSE Euronext
.
But it struck compromises on other deals, such as
Ticketmaster's purchase of Live Nation in 2010 and Google's buy
of ticketing software company ITA and smartphone handset maker
Motorola Mobility.
The division is currently looking at price fixing in
industries as disparate as auto parts, optical disk drives, the
derivatives market, interest-rate manipulation and whether cable
companies are trying to prevent the rise of Internet video as an
alternative to television.
It has filed suit against Apple and two publishers
-- Macmillan and Penguin Group, which are respectively units of
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Pearson Plc
-- accusing them of fixing the price of electronic
books. That trial is set for next year.
The department is also looking at a controversial plan by
Verizon Wireless to buy airwaves from Comcast, Time
Warner Cable and other cable operators for about $3.9
billion. The deal includes some much-criticized joint marketing
agreements. Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
Asked about marketing agreements in general, Baer, who trod
a careful line in his testimony, said there were pros and cons.
"There are two sides to the coin," he said. "One is what are
the pro-competitive efficiency oriented justifications and do
those stand up to scrutiny? On the other hand, what's the risk
there will be less competition?"
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)