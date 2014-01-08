FRANKFURT Jan 8 Germany's Bosch said it is cooperating with European antitrust authorities as part of a wide-ranging antitrust investigation into auto parts suppliers which has already ensnared Schaeffler.

German magazine Der Stern reported that Bosch was included in the probe in an advanced extract of Thursday's edition.

"We too have been confronted with allegations from the European Union competition commission," a spokesman for Bosch said on Wednesday, referring to the executive body that oversees competition policy.

Unlisted Bosch is one of the world's largest automotive parts suppliers with 52 billion euros in 2012 sales.

In December, German engineering group Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F said it had set aside 380 million euros ($517 million) in provisions for potential fines related to a European Union antitrust investigation.

In 2011 the European Commission said it had raided ball-bearing makers as part of an investigation into possible anti-competitive behaviour.

