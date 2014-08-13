BEIJING Aug 13 The European Union Chamber of
Commerce in China on Wednesday expressed concern over a recent
series of antitrust investigations, saying China was using
strong-arm tactics and appeared to be unfairly targeting foreign
firms.
An array of industries have been coming under the spotlight
as China intensifies efforts to bring companies into compliance
with an anti-monopoly law enacted in 2008.
The auto sector has been under particular scrutiny, and the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's state
planner, has been investigating it amid accusations by state
media that global car makers are overcharging consumers.
European car brands including Volkswagen AG's
Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are scrambling
to lower prices for new cars and spare parts in an effort to
appease Chinese regulators who have accused some of them of
anti-competitive behaviour.
The European Chamber said that while effective enforcement
of the anti-monopoly law would help develop a "healthy market
economy" in China, it was concerned about the way investigations
were being carried out.
"Inspections must not prejudge the outcome of the
investigation and full rights of defence must be afforded to the
companies in question. Disconcertingly, the European Chamber is
not convinced that this has systematically been the case in
China's recent investigations," it said in a statement.
"The European Chamber has received numerous alarming
anecdotal accounts from a number of sectors that administrative
intimidation tactics are being used to impel companies to accept
punishments and remedies without full hearings," it said.
"Practices such as informing companies not to challenge the
investigations, bring lawyers to hearings or involve their
respective governments or chambers of commerce are contrary to
best practices," it said.
European business are also increasingly wondering whether
foreign companies are being disproportionately targeted, said
the chamber, which has more than 1,800 member companies in
China.
"In some of the industries under investigation, domestic
companies have not been targeted for similar violations.
Furthermore, in some cases that involve joint ventures, it has
only been the foreign partner that has been named as being a
party to the investigations," it said.
The NDRC did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.
Chinese authorities say the law is applied to both domestic
and foreign firms, with the aim of protecting consumers. The
NDRC has said it has targeted domestic telecoms companies,
including China Unicom and China Telecom Corp, and domestic
financial institutions for anti-trust practices.
U.S. companies have also been caught up in the
investigations, including software giant Microsoft Corp
, and chipmaker Qualcomm Inc which faces the
prospect of a $1 billion fine.
Such investigations have rekindled concerns that the Chinese
government may be using the anti-monopoly law to support
domestic firms at the expense of foreign companies.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)