Sept 19 A U.S. federal judge on Friday refused to block Keurig Green Mountain Inc from selling a coffee machine with "lockout" technology that prevents it from accepting coffee pods made by other companies.

Coffee company Rogers Family Co asked U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick of the Southern District of New York in lower Manhattan to issue an injunction blocking the sale of the machines on August 11. But Broderick denied Rogers' request on Friday, with his opinion explaining the ruling sealed.

Rogers claims that Keurig violated antitrust laws by selling machines that only accept Keurig's proprietary pods, known as K-cups. Keurig launched its new locked machine last month.

Rogers' suit is consolidated with consumer lawsuits in multidistrict antitrust litigation before Broderick.

Rogers spokesman Jim Zelinski declined to comment.

Keurig spokeswoman Kristen Mercure did not immediately return a call for comment

The case is In Re: Keurig Green Mountain Single-Serve Coffee Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-02542.

For Keurig Green Mountain: George Cary of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

For JBR: Daniel Johnson Jr of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius (Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Diane Craft)