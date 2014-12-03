UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Dec 3 Antofagasta Plc
* Appointment of CEO of Antofagasta Minerals
* Appointment of Iván Arriagada as chief executive officer of Antofagasta Minerals
* Iván Arriagada Herrera has been named as CEO of Antofagasta Minerals, mining division of group, with effect from 16 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.