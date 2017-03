May 21 Antofagasta Plc

* We remain on track to meet our formal production guidance that we issued in january of this year of 700,000 tonnes of copper

* Continue to work on reducing costs and further on enhancing longer term prospects of business

* We have to be careful in more challenging short-term environment

* Remain one of best positioned copper producers in terms of costs and exposure for when market picks up and copper prices rise.