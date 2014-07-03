UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
July 3 Antofagasta Plc :
* Northern Minerals Investment (Jersey) Limited has terminated, with immediate effect, its option to acquire an additional 25% of Twin Metals Minnesota LLC (TMM)
* Following termination of option, Duluth Metals will control management and development of twin metals project
* Duluth Metals does not exercise its buy-back right, Antofagasta will continue to own 40 pct of TMM and Duluth Metals will be required to repay bridge loan facility
* Is evaluating its options with respect to its continued 40 pct interest in TMM and its direct shareholding in Duluth Metals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.