LONDON Nov 16 Pakistan's Baluchistan
province has rejected a mining lease application from Chilean
copper producer Antofagasta and Canada's Barrick Gold
, raising questions over the future of their Reko Diq
copper-gold project.
The two miners' joint venture, Tethyan Copper, said last
month it had filed a "notice of dispute" with the province over
Reko Diq, after Baluchistan government officials refused to meet
the company's executives or extend a deadline for a response to
objections raised over the lease.
The mining lease application, for an area including the Reko
Diq deposit, was submitted in February.
"Tethyan strongly believes that the Reko Diq project can
contribute significantly to the development of a modern mining
industry in Baluchistan and will consider its options for
further courses of action," Antofagasta said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Reko Diq -- only the second significant project in the
mineral-rich region and potentially a source of much needed
inward investment for Pakistan -- holds an estimated 5.9 billion
tonnes of mineral resources, with an average copper grade of
0.41 percent and an average gold grade of 0.22 grams a tonne.
The joint venture partners spent $200 million in 2006 buying
the exploration licence from rival BHP Billiton
. Construction has been projected to cost some $3.3
billion, but that is expected to climb given rising costs faced
by the mining industry, particularly in remote locations like
Baluchistan.
