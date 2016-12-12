BRIEF-Tesco CEO "very confident" no competition issue with Booker deal
* Booker CEO says Tesco/Booker deal is "pro competition", "compelling" case to clear competition regulations
SANTIAGO Dec 12 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Minerals said on Monday that environmental regulators had approved an expansion of its Centinela mine in northern Chile.
The expansion implies a total investment of about $4.35 billion and will extend the life of the mine to 2056, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco has agreed to buy leading wholesaler Booker for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.64 billion), reasserting its dominance with a bold move into the faster-growing restaurant and pubs market.
* Q1 will be in line with guidance (Releads with CEO's case for keeping group intact)