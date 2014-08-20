LONDON Aug 20 Chilean miner Antofagasta named insider Diego Hernandez as its new chief executive to take over the running of the company from Jean-Paul Luksic, who retains his role as chairman but in a non-executive capacity.

Hernandez joined the company in 2012 and was formerly chief executive of the group's mining division.

Antofagasta said in a statement that the changes, which take effect from Sept. 1, follow Luksic's desire to step back from the day-to-day operation of the company.

The copper miner is due to invest $3 billion over the next five years in an effort to increase its output to 900,000 tonnes by 2018 from about 700,000 tonnes currently.

