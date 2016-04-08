April 8 Chilean copper producer Antofagasta Plc said Chief Executive Diego Hernandez would retire and be succeeded by Ivan Arriagada, head of the company's minerals unit.

Antofagasta, which has been under pressure due to a slump in copper prices, said the handover would take place immediately, and that Hernandez would stay on as an adviser to the board. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)