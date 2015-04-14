SANTIAGO, April 14 London-listed Antofagasta
Minerals' newly installed chief executive sees the
global copper market surplus practically disappearing this year
due to kinks in output.
Analysts had anticipated seeing the first surplus in years
in 2015, to the tune of 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes copper, but
production stoppages, such as those caused by recent heavy rains
and mudslides in northern Chile, have curtailed those estimates.
"What we've seen is that the surplus has been disappearing
and we're probably talking about a market that is virtually in
balance," Ivan Arriagada told Reuters in one of his first media
interviews since assuming as CEO in February.
Antofagasta's flagship Los Pelambres mine in central Chile
lost 8,500 tonnes of refined copper production earlier this year
after protests by local villagers blocked access to the mining
complex.
In light of the production loss, Antofagasta is in the
process of refining its initial guidance of 710,000 tonnes of
copper production for 2015 "depending on how much of that can be
recovered," he said.
Arriagada sees the global copper market in a slight surplus
of 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes this year, and remaining balanced
in 2016 before returning to a deficit in 2017, "at which time
there will be upward pressure on prices."
For this year, copper prices should fluctuate between $2.70
and $3.00 per pound, in line with market expectations, according
to Arriagada.
NO TALKS WITH TECK
Prices, a sticking point at the CRU Copper conference in
Santiago this week, have been recovering from a five-year low in
late January, but have lost momentum as sluggish demand during a
normally strong seasonal period offsets an erosion of mine
supply.
Asked if the lull in copper prices had created merger and
acquisition opportunities, Arriagada said "there could be
attractive opportunities ... there could be space in this
context for new opportunities."
"We want to develop and grow ... so in that sense obviously
we're always monitoring the market and eventual opportunities
that may arise."
However, Arriagada denied that Antofagasta had ever been in
talks with Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd about a
business tie-up.
Late last month, Antofagasta and Teck denied that they were
in talks about a merger after Bloomberg news reported that the
two mining companies were in early stage
discussions.
EXPANDING OPERATIONS
Antofagasta is hoping to counter falling copper grades, an
issue for the Chilean mining sector, with new projects such as
Antucoya and Encuentro Oxide, the expansion of Los Pelambres
mine, and the construction of a second concentrator at
Centinela.
With capital expenditures of around $1.3 billion in 2015,
Antofagasta said it will look for between $500 million and $600
million in financing.
The 85,000 tonne Antucoya project is slated to start
producing this year and running at capacity in 2016, Arriagada
said.
A two-stage construction process at Centinela, which
includes the development of a second concentrator, will require
an investment of $2.7 billion and double production there to
400,000 tonnes copper per year by 2024, Antofagasta said.
The expansion at Centinela will use sea water, said
Arriagada, as a prolonged drought forces producers in Chile to
find innovative sources for water.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Michael Perry)