SANTIAGO Oct 6 Chilean copper mining company Antofagasta Minerals said on Tuesday that it was reducing its workforce by around 7 percent in order to increase competitiveness and cut costs.

Copper miners globally have been laying off workers and suspending operations as the world copper price has slid to a six-year low.

Antofagasta Minerals is the operational division of London-listed Antofagasta PLC. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)