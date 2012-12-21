LONDON/SANTIAGO Dec 21 Chilean miner Antofagasta has halted development at its $1.7 billion copper mine Antucoya, as it reviews escalating costs of the project.

Antucoya, which was forecast to produce 80,000 tonnes of copper cathodes a year, is one of the most capital intensive projects in the industry.

The cost of the mine was estimated at $1.7 billion by the time construction work was due to finish in 2014. The cost per tonne of annual production would have been over $21,000, analysts previously estimated.

"We remain concerned about the level of capital and operating costs in the industry," said Diego Hernandez, Antofagasta's chief executive, in a statement on Friday.

Antofagasta shares are listed in London and the statement came out after the market had closed.

"We believe Antucoya's decision to temporarily suspend and review the project reflects an appropriate and measured approach to addressing these concerns," added Hernandez, who took the helm at Antofagasta earlier this year.

Antofagasta approved the project last year, selling a 30 percent stake to Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp to help shoulder the burden of the costs.

Decisions on the suspension and review were made by the Antucoya council, with representatives from both companies.

Chile, which produces roughly a third of the world's copper, is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its ageing deposits.

Like many of its peers fighting over a limited pool of skilled workers and equipment, Antofagasta is also having to battle the rising cost of building projects from scratch.

Antucoya is the same size and uses the same technology as the company's existing El Tesoro mine, but will cost over $1 billion more to develop just a decade later.

The company said notices of termination for the project's construction contracts were being issued immediately.