METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SANTIAGO, April 22 A Chilean court ruled on Wednesday that the tailings dam for Antofagasta Minerals' flagship Los Pelambres copper mine is safe, though a separate appeal has not yet been decided on a judge's ruling to demolish the facility that holds refuse left over from the extraction process.
The massive tailings dam is at the center of a conflict with the local Caimanes community in central Chile, which claims it has dried up a local stream and contaminated underground water.
The La Serena appeals court unanimously rejected a lawsuit presented by residents of Caimanes that said the tailings dam was unsafe.
"This ruling backs our conviction that the El Mauro tailings dam does not represent a risk for people's safety and health," said the mine's chairman Francisco Veloso.
Separately, Antofagasta is appealing another judge's ruling that said the company needs to destroy part, or all, of the tailings dam wall. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.