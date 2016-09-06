SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Chile-based Antofagasta Plc will see about $800 million in capital expenditures in 2017, the chief executive of the London-listed copper miner told journalists on the sidelines of a mining conference on Tuesday.

Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada added that the company has already achieved about 75 percent of the $160 million in savings it had planned for this year, adding that the 2017 costs savings target will likely to be in line with this year's target. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero, editing by G Crosse)