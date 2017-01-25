SANTIAGO Jan 25 The chief executive of Chilean
mining firm Antofagasta said on Wednesday that there
are fundamentals to support copper prices of $2.40-$2.70 per
pound.
"There are elements of support for prices between
$2.40-$2.70. I don't see elements to think about prices much
higher than that," CEO Ivan Arriagada said.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 18
percent in last year, its first annual rise since 2012, but a
lack of clarity on China demand, which consumes half of global
production, have tempered some 2017 price projections.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing Anthony Esposito)