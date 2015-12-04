SANTIAGO Dec 4 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta
Minerals plans to cut costs by $380 million between 2015 and
2016 to face a steep downturn in metals prices, said its chief
executive, Ivan Arriagada.
The company, the operational division of London-listed miner
Antofagasta, cut its 2015 copper output forecast for
the third time in October and said it was reducing its workforce
by about 7 percent.
"Our goal is to reach a cost reduction of $230 million this
year, representing between 8 percent and 9 percent of the cost
structure of our operations," Arriagada told daily La Tercera in
an interview published on Friday.
Antofagasta Minerals then aims to cut costs by an additional
$150 million in 2016, he added.
Arriagada told Reuters on Nov. 20 it would try to reduce
costs next year, but that lower ore grades limited its room to
maneuver.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)