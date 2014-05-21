(Writes through, adds chairman details)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON May 21 Chilean copper producer
Antofagasta said on Wednesday market conditions were
challenging in the short term due to diminished confidence in
economic growth in top metals consumer China and additional
copper supply coming on stream.
The producer, which like others is battling soaring
production costs, falling ore grades and weaker metal prices,
said it is in a period of consolidation and expects its next
growth phase not to start for at least 2-3 years.
"There is no question that the fundamentals for copper
remain strong in the medium term, however, we have to be careful
in the more challenging short-term environment," chairman
Jean-Paul Luksic said in remarks prepared for the company's
annual general meeting.
"Periods of lower prices and less growth in demand allow us
to rebalance, realign and set ourselves up in a good position to
benefit fully from the next upturn in prices."
Metals prices have been hit by slower demand growth from
China and worries about the credit availability in the country.
Copper lost about 7 percent of its value in 2013 and
an additional 7 percent so far this year.
Antofagasta, controlled by Chile's Luksic family, paid out
an unexpectedly large dividend for 2013, despite a drop in core
profit, opting to distribute cash rather than hold it at low
interest rates and reducing its cash balance to a much lower
levels than in previous years.
"This decision reflects a change in attitude by the board
and management about what we consider to be an appropriate cash
balance," Luksic said. "We feel it is right for shareholders to
receive any excess cash that accumulates from time to time,
rather than for the company to hold on to it."
The London-listed producer said it was on track to meet its
output target for 2014 of 700,000 tonnes of copper. The company
hopes to increase production by a quarter to nearly 900,000
tonnes over the next five years through brownfield projects.
(Editing by David Evans)