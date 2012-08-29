LONDON Aug 29 Copper industry heavyweight Diego
Hernandez, who took the helm of Antofagasta last month,
is betting on growth at home to boost production for the Chilean
miner, as it battles to overcome trouble at its flagship mine.
Hernandez, who stepped down as chief executive of Chilean
state miner Codelco in May, said Antofagasta had no
plans to hold back investment in its new wave of Chilean growth
projects, including the promising but costly $1.7 billion
Antucoya mine, despite uncertain markets.
"We need to be cautious, but there is no reason to stop all
of our projects. We are not, at this moment, close to any
execution decision," he told Reuters. "There is no reason to
panic and stop everything."
Hernandez, striking the conservative tone familiar to
Antofagasta investors, said the group had no "urgent"
opportunities outside Chile, where it has not had a smooth path.
Late last year it began international arbitration over its
Reko Diq project in Pakistan, after the local government
rejected its mining licence application.
Hernandez said he expected the copper market to be in
balance or marginal surplus next year, as competitors' projects
were hit by delays and held back.
"We are optimistic for the medium to long term," he said.
"What is sure is that if we go back six months, and all the
projects announced at the time were built according to
announcements, the risk was a surplus starting in 2014 and
lasting for three or four years. That has changed completely
because of the delays."
Hernandez said he did not see major changes to copper
treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), paid by miners to
smelters to refine concentrate into metal.
"It is early days because the negotiation will start in
October, but we have seen quite low TC/RCs on the spot market,"
Hernandez said.
