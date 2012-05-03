(Changes headline)

* Q1 output dips almost 13 pct on Q4

* Esperanza volumes hit by damage to conveyor belt

* Esperanza 2012 output seen at lower end of forecast

* Antofagasta shares down over 4 percent

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, May 3 First-quarter copper production at Chilean miner Antofagasta fell 13 percent on the previous three months amidst rising development costs, the London-listed firm said on Thursday.

Esperanza, a flagship growth project that hit troubles in its production build-up last year, saw damage to a key conveyor belt in the quarter which held up throughput in February and March.

That prompted Antofagasta to warn the mine's full-year production would be at the lower end of forecast ranges. It also weighed on the miner's total output for the quarter, down 12.9 percent on the last three months of 2011 and at the lower end of analysts' forecasts.

Antofagasta's shares were trading down 4.7 percent by 0905 GMT at 1105 pence, underperforming a 0.7 percent drop in the broader UK mining sector.

"They are guiding down to the low end of the (expected production range for Esperanza), which implies a downgrade if there are any further issues. That mine isn't going to plan at the moment," analyst Andy Davidson at Numis said.

"Perhaps a 4 percent sell-off is a bit harsh, but we'll have to shave a bit off our full-year production estimate, so there will be some downgrade to our numbers."

The miner also raised its estimate of development costs for Antucoya, the first of its new mines due to come on stream, to $1.7 billion from an initial $1.3 billion. The miner had warned in March that it was negotiating with contractors at the mine and said costs could rise. It is now finalising contracts.

Antucoya, set to start production in the second half of 2014, has been cited by the company itself as an example of the escalation in costs, from labour to power, that has plagued the mining industry across commodities and geographies.

Antucoya is the same size and uses the same technology as Antofagasta's El Tesoro mine, which was constructed a decade ago and is also in Chile's Atacama region, but will cost over five times more.

Antofagasta said its copper output in the first quarter was up 25.5 percent at 162,900 tonnes on the same quarter a year ago, when Esperanza was coming into production.

Output in the quarter was also hit by planned maintenance work and lower grades at its main Los Pelambres mine.

Lower production drove up cash costs before by-product credits, which came in at 163.6 U.S. cents per pound, up from 151.3 cents in the fourth quarter. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)