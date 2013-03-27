LONDON, March 27 Chilean miner Antofagasta said on Wednesday it would resume construction of its Antucoya copper mine after spiralling costs had prompted it to halt the project and carry out a review.

Antofagasta, which temporarily stopped the project in December, said it has renegotiated key construction contracts with the review giving it greater certainty over development costs. Its new estimate of the development cost is $1.9 billion.

"The detailed review of the Antucoya project and the measures we have taken since December 2012 have provided us with the level of certainty in relation to the development costs for the project that we sought, thereby enabling us to resume construction," said Antofagasta's CEO Diego Hernandez.

Antucoya was one of the most capital intensive projects in the industry. The cost of the mine was estimated at $1.7 billion by the time construction work was due to finish in 2014.

The company said on Wednesday that mining operations are expected to commence during 2015, with average annual copper cathode production of approximately 85,000 tonnes in the first 10 years of the mine life.