LONDON, March 27 Chilean miner Antofagasta
said on Wednesday it would resume construction of its
Antucoya copper mine after spiralling costs had prompted it to
halt the project and carry out a review.
Antofagasta, which temporarily stopped the project in
December, said it has renegotiated key construction contracts
with the review giving it greater certainty over development
costs. Its new estimate of the development cost is $1.9 billion.
"The detailed review of the Antucoya project and the
measures we have taken since December 2012 have provided us with
the level of certainty in relation to the development costs for
the project that we sought, thereby enabling us to resume
construction," said Antofagasta's CEO Diego Hernandez.
Antucoya was one of the most capital intensive projects in
the industry. The cost of the mine was estimated at $1.7 billion
by the time construction work was due to finish in 2014.
The company said on Wednesday that mining operations are
expected to commence during 2015, with average annual copper
cathode production of approximately 85,000 tonnes in the first
10 years of the mine life.