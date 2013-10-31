LONDON Oct 31 Chilean miner Antofagasta posted a dip in third-quarter copper production, in line with expectations, but said it was on track to hit output and cost targets for the year.

The London-listed miner said it produced 174,200 tonnes of copper in the three months, below 179,800 tonnes reported in the same period last year and 180,300 tonnes produced in the second quarter of 2013, due to lower ore grades across its operations.

Antofagasta said it was on track, however, to meet its cost targets and full-year copper output target of some 700,000 tonnes, broadly in line with 2012 levels.

Antofagasta said gold production in the quarter totalled 67,700 ounces, down 11.7 percent on the second quarter, again due to lower ore grades - or lower quantities of metal contained - mostly at its flagship Esperanza mine.

Net cash costs, which include credits from by-products such as gold, were $1.48 per pound, 8 percent above the previous three months because of lower gold production from Esperanza.