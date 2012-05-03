LONDON May 3 Chilean miner Antofagasta said first quarter copper production dipped almost 13 percent on the last three months of 2011, hit by maintenance at its Los Pelambres mine and damaged equipment at Esperanza, driving up cash costs.

The London-listed miner also revised up the cost of Antucoya, the first of its new mines to come on stream, to $1.7 billion from an initial $1.3 billion estimated cost. The miner warned in March that it was negotiating with contractors at the mine and said costs could rise.

It said on Thursday it was finalising construction contracts. Antucoya is expected to start production in the second half of 2014.

Already set to cost more than expected, Antucoya has been cited by the company as an example of the escalating costs, from labour to power, that have plagued the mining industry across commodities and geographies.

It is the same size and uses the same technology as Antofagasta's producing El Tesoro mine -- constructed a decade ago -- and is also in Chile's Atacama region, but will cost over five times more.

Antofagasta said copper production in the quarter rose to 162,900 tonnes, within analyst estimates and up 25.5 percent on the year-ago quarter when Esperanza was coming in to production, but down 12.9 percent on the fourth quarter of last year.

The miner was hit by planned maintenance and lower grades at Los Pelambres and lower throughput at Esperanza in February and March due to a damaged piece of equipment.

Lower production drove up cash costs before by-product credits, which came in at 163.6 U.S. cents per pound, up from 151.3 cents in the fourth quarter.

Miners have so far reported mixed copper output results, with stoppages, lower grades and ageing deposits taking the shine off production numbers. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sarah Young)