LONDON, July 5 Mining group Antofagasta said a Chilean supreme court decision on its Mauro tailings dam at its Los Pelambres mine in the country would not affect the project.

The company said on Friday that the supreme court ruled that the relevant authorities need to introduce an early warning system and evacuation plan for the safety of the local population.

"The Supreme Court has not required any changes to the existing operation of the tailings dam or to Los Pelambres's operations," the company said in a statement.ž