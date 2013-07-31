LONDON, July 31 Chilean miner Antofagasta beat expectations with a smaller than expected quarter-on-quarter dip in copper production, as scheduled maintenance at its flagship Esperanza mine was more than offset by higher production elsewhere.

Costs, however, continued to creep higher, with cash costs before by-product credits coming in almost 5 percent higher than the first quarter, due to higher energy costs at its Los Pelambres mine. Lower gold prices meant net cash costs rose more than 18 percent.

The London-listed mining group produced 180,300 tonnes of copper in the second quarter, down from 183,800 on the first three months of the year, but well ahead of expectations closer to 171,000 tonnes.

It said gold production in the quarter totalled 76,700 ounces, down 11 percent from the first three months, again due to lower throughput at Esperanza.

Antofagasta said it was on track to meet its full-year copper output target of some 700,000 tonnes, broadly in line with 2012 levels.