SANTIAGO May 2 Antofogasta Minerals, Chilean subsidiary of Antofagasta Plc, said on Monday that it was submitting a $1.1 billion investment plan at its Los Pelambres mine to environmental regulators for approval.

In a press release, the company said the project will allow Los Pelambres to maintain its annual copper production at about 400 thousand tonnes. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)