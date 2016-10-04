SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta
Minerals said on Tuesday it has reached a 36-month wage deal
with unionized supervisors at its flagship Los Pelambres mine.
"We agreed on a 36-month collective contract that meets the
expectations of both parties, as it addresses our supervisors'
main concerns and is within the long-term possibilities of Los
Pelambres," the company said in a statement.
The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Antofagasta is the operational division of London-listed
Antofagasta PLC.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)