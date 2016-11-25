SANTIAGO Nov 25 Antofagasta Minerals has sold its Michilla copper mine in Chile for $52 million to the local Haldeman Mining Company, it said in a press release on Friday.

Michilla, which stopped operations at the end of 2015, produced 29,400 tonnes of copper in its last year of operation. Haldeman is controlled by Chile's Solari families, who are also major shareholders in Latin American retail giant Falabella . (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)