SANTIAGO Nov 13 Chilean copper miner
Antofagasta Plc will close its small Michilla mine in
the country's north next year because it is no longer
economically viable, the company said on Thursday.
The London-listed group will shut Michilla at the end of
2015 after 32 years of operation. The mine is expected to
produce around 30,000 tonnes of fine copper next year, over 40
percent less than at its 2003 peak.
"In recent months exploration has confirmed ... that
sufficient copper reserves do not exist to maintain and justify
economically a large scale mining operation, which are the kind
where we are most efficient," Chief Executive Officer Diego
Hernandez said in a statement.
He added that smaller mining firms could be interested in
the remaining reserves.
High energy costs, falling ore grades and a sliding copper
price have had an impact on production of the base metal
in Chile, still by far the number one source of copper globally.
